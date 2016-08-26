BISHKEK (TCA) — Certificates for receiving grants in the amount of 42 million soms to improve public services will be awarded to 12 municipalities from Issyk-Kul and Jalal-Abad provinces of Kyrgyzstan on August 26 in Bishkek, the Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic said.

The awarding ceremony is organized in the context of the Public Services Improvement Project. This project — with a budget of CHF 4 million over 4 years — helps to improve living conditions of people in rural areas through improved quality of, and access to public services provided by municipalities. It is implemented by Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation in Kyrgyzstan and Development Policy Institute with the financial support of the Government of Switzerland.



In spring this year, a competition called for the best Service Improvement Action Plans amongst municipalities of the Issyk-Kul and Jalal-Abad provinces. One requirement was a contribution of at least 10% of the total amount by municipalities. It turned out that applicants committed to co-finance around 30% of the projects. This confirms the importance and urgency of improving local service delivery.



“A lot of winning projects are socially oriented and responding to the needs of vulnerable groups: women, children and youth, children with special needs,” says Danielle Meuwly Monteleone, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic. “Yet, it is crucial to keep in mind that improving service provision is an ongoing process. It is not only about procurement of new equipment or construction of infrastructure. It is mostly about good management by local self-governments, ensuring that maintenance costs can be covered and that service delivery can be sustained”.



The municipalities will improve service provision for educating and adaptation of the children with special needs; pure drinking water supply; preschool education services; working conditions of the maternity department to provide quality health care services for pregnant women; public utilities and also organize leisure for children and the youth.