BISHKEK (TCA) — USAID’S Agro Horizon Project (through local Public Association Agro Lead) earlier this month sponsored business-to-business meetings in Bishkek and Osh for local agricultural producers. The meetings enabled 58 farmers and small and medium enterprises to explore commercial opportunities for the supply of fresh and processed agricultural products to Frunze, one of the country’s largest chains of supermarkets, the US Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said on 25 August.

Nine participants signed contracts with Frunze valued at over $365,000 to supply fresh vegetables, dried fruits, juice, and dairy products, while seven others continued contract negotiations after the events.



The Frunze chain has seven big supermarkets in Kyrgyzstan and plans to extend its business to Kazakhstan and Europe. Therefore the company needs the highest quality local products and produce that meet market requirements and international standards.



“We need to collaborate closer with producers, processors, and entrepreneurial businesses within the rapidly emerging supermarket culture. We are looking for quality products, improved standards and continuity of supply. To support the fresh and processed product supply situation, we recently initiated a consolidation/logistics center near Bishkek, and construction of a new center in Osh will start in September of this year,” emphasized Baktybek Amatov, the Director of the Frunze chain.



These meetings are one of many opportunities organized by USAID to link producers and markets. USAID has been working with local farmers under Agro Horizon project in Batken, Jalal-Abad, Naryn, and Osh oblasts to increase their incomes by boosting their productivity, improving product quality, and expanding markets for agricultural goods since 2014. U.S. technical cooperation with these farmers resulted in doubling, or even tripling yields, as well as better market access and ability to sell at higher prices.



The USAID Agro Horizon Project is one of many economic growth initiatives funded by the United States to increase employment and strengthen business opportunities in the Kyrgyz Republic.