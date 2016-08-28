BISHKEK (TCA) — Small volumes and irregularity of supply are the main problems of Kyrgyz agricultural producers. A business forum held on August 25 in Bishkek discussed development prospects of the agricultural sector in Kyrgyzstan.

Whom to sell?



According to the National Statistics Committee, Kyrgyzstan produces one million tons of vegetables and 500 thousand tons of fruit and berries per year. Local farmers can produce more but they do not know where and to whom to sell their produce.



Kyrgyzstan exports to Kazakhstan and Russia about 95% of processed products. The markets of Kazakhstan and Russia need 4 billion liters of canned fruits and vegetables, 2.7 billion liters of juice, 260 thousand tons of dried fruits. There is a great demand for these products but Kyrgyzstan’s producers cannot provide large volumes regularly.



Kyrgyzstan has favorable climatic conditions for growing agricultural products including many sunny days per year and mountain water, which allows farmers to grow fragrant and tasty fruits, vegetables and berries.



The Government has consistently emphasized that agriculture is a priority sector of the economy, but the sector has declined over 25 years of independence.



Since 1991, Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural sector has received grants worth $850 million but the sector still faces many problems. Kyrgyzstan is exporting less than importing. Unsolved problems with certification do not allow farmers to sell their products in Eurasian Economic Union member countries.



The country grows 50-70 thousand tons of apricots annually, mainly in the Batken province (about 70%), Jalal-Abad and Osh provinces in the south and in Issyk-Kul and Chui provinces in the north.



Export at low price



About 20% of grown apricots are usually consumed fresh, about 55% dried, and less than 1% processed. In Kyrgyzstan, 15 plants can process fruit, berries and vegetables, but they use only 10% of their capacity.



About 15% of apricots go to the local market and 85% for export, mainly to Tajikistan, at a very low price. Tajik businessmen process Kyrgyz apricots and export them to Russia and Kazakhstan. Tajikistan is the largest supplier of apricots to these countries.



It is much more profitable to export processed products than to sell them fresh due to their low value added.



The similar situation is with apples, strawberries and raspberries. Kyrgyzstan grows 255,000 tons of apples a year, of which 36% is fed to livestock or rotted instead of being processed into juice. In 2015, the country imported 811 tons of apple juice.



About four thousand tons of raspberries and five thousand tons of strawberries are grown annually and less than 5% of them were processed at local plants while there are 19 plants that can produce jams.



No marketing policy



Kyrgyzstan needs to expand markets and diversify products, and to enter new markets with existing and new products.



Foreign importers come to the local market, despite the distance and transportation costs, and additional administrative expenses. Last year, they imported processed fruit and vegetables for $16 million and berries for $25 million.



According to the forum participants, it would be good if donors invest more in infrastructure and equipment. However, there were cases when newly built plants stopped operating within a year due to the lack of customers or raw products supply. All this proves the need to develop the industry’s strategy and marketing policy.



In recent years, thanks to the help of international organizations and investment projects, the sector has begun to revive, which benefited all participants in the production chain including producers, processors, retail chains, exporters, and foreign partners.



The missing link in this chain is the lack of cooperation between producers and buyers of the finished product. Under market conditions, it is convenient for trade networks and distributors to order and purchase finished products in bulk, but Kyrgyzstan cannot provide it due to the lack of developed trade marketing.