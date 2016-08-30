BISHKEK (TCA) — An unidentified suicide car bomber attacked the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek in the morning of August 30, killing himself and wounding three embassy employees.

Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Prime Minister Jenish Razakov said the driver rammed through a gate to get inside the Chinese Embassy compound and detonated an explosive device that was inside the car, RFE/RL reported.



Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry said the three people wounded by the blast were Kyrgyz nationals and had been hospitalized with shrapnel-like injuries — suggesting the explosive device may have been prepared as a fragmentation bomb.



Kyrgyzstan's security service sources said several hours after the attack that investigators were still working to identify the man found inside the car after the explosion. They said the investigators also were trying to establish the identity of the car's owner.



China is shocked and strongly condemns the car bombing near the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, a China Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on August 30, Xinhua reports.



The Chinese embassy in Bishkek was attacked by a car bomb Tuesday morning, causing injuries to three people of the embassy, spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press conference in Beijing.



The Foreign Ministry has launched emergency procedures, and China requires Kyrgyzstan to take immediate and necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese people and institutions, Hua said.



She also urged the Kyrgyz side to investigate the bombing and bring the perpetrators to justice.