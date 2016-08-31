DUSHANBE (TCA) — Enhancing the professional development of journalists, training young reporters, making greater use of multimedia, establishing commercial departments as part of editorial offices, and creating an alternative system of newspaper distribution were some of the recommendations presented by the OSCE Office in Tajikistan in their survey on the impact of the financial crisis on the country’s independent media, the OSCE Office said.

The report’s recommendations seek to help the media outlets which do not receive state funding to continue their work. More than 30 representatives of the government, media community, media-related NGOs and international organizations attended the report’s presentation in Dushanbe.



The survey questioned 60 media executives and editors of various media outlets throughout the country.



Among the report’s other recommendations are considering rent exemptions for media and printing houses, reducing utilities’ costs for media premises and providing tax incentives for independent media.



Nabi Yusupov, Head of the Media Consulting NGO, which conducted the survey said: “Independent media outlets in Tajikistan have faced serious financial and economic problems. The situation is aggravated by the fact that they have lost hope in waiting for a change of attitude towards the media, a favourable legislative framework or direct financial support.” He added that these problems will be unlikely solved in the short-term.



The Office will continue to support the independent media in Tajikistan as part of its mandate by building the capacities of media workers in international standards and in best practice, said Farrukhsho Dzhunaydov, the OSCE Office’s National Media Officer.