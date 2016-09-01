BISHKEK (TCA) — A quarter-century has passed since the memorable August 31, 1991, when Declaration of State Independence of Kyrgyzstan was adopted. That day ended a centuries-long history when the Kyrgyz people was deprived of its statehood, President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said yesterday in Bishkek during the holiday events in honor of the 25th anniversary of the country’s independence.

"Unfortunately, the first two decades of independence will be included in Kyrgyzstan’s history as a period of lost hopes," the president said.



Two revolutions



According to Atambayev, after a few decisive steps in the creation of a new state, the first president, Askar Akayev, and some other top leaders of the country mired in a power struggle and intrigues which led to establishing an authoritarian and family-clan regime. Cheating the people, corruption, plundering of the country and its resources became the life standard of the ruling family and its encirclement. The people did not tolerate the rotten regime.



Another president, Kurmanbek Bakiyev, “buried” the second wave of the people's expectations after the March Revolution in 2005. Surpassing his predecessors in plundering of national wealth, he and his family involved criminals in the management of the country, and political opponents and journalists were murdered, Atambayev added.



The April Revolution of 2010 overthrew the second criminal regime, too.



During six years since then, Kyrgyzstan has become an independent state. Creation of a workable political system, availability of relevant laws and the Constitution are the main conditions for successful democratic development, Atambayev said.



Constitution



The President spoke much about the Constitution because "over the last month, several deputies, politicians, and the media controlled by them have been trying to defame and slander President Atambayev.”



The President criticized 2010 interim government members, including the-then interim President Roza Otunbayeva. "They accuse me of all sins and crimes, up to such a serious crime as usurpation of state power," Atambayev said, referring to their recent call on the Kyrgyz people to reject constitutional amendments initiated by the President and the Parliament’s majority.



The address, signed by Otunbayeva and former members of the 2010 interim government, says that Kyrgyz citizens made a choice at the referendum in 2010 and legalized a parliamentary system, as well as voted for a 10-year moratorium on changes to the Constitution until 2020.



Background



The interim government (IG) acted from April 7, 2010 until July 2010. It was a body which took over the functions of temporary executive power for six months after the April 7 revolution in Kyrgyzstan that ousted President Bakiyev. The opposition that grasped the power called itself the interim government, or the government of national trust. By the IG decision of May 19, 2010, the IG head Roza Otunbayeva was empowered as President of the transitional period until December 31, 2011. The President’s inauguration took place on July 3, 2010. Earlier, on June 27, a constitutional referendum was held. In July 2010, a majority of IG members resigned to participate in the parliamentary elections.



Atambayev was First Deputy Chairman of the interim government from April to June 2010, and the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) Deputy and the leader of the Social Democratic Party faction from November to December 2010.



On October 30, 2011, Atambayev was elected President of the Kyrgyz Republic, and on December 1, 2011, he officially became the President.



Atambayev lashes out at IG members



Speaking on the Independence Day celebration yesterday, the President called the IG members’ statement concerning the constitutional amendments vile lies. "The Constitution of 2010 has not introduced a parliamentary system in the country and led us to a presidential-parliamentary system, and it laid all the conditions for the establishment of an authoritarian regime,” he said.



According to Atambayev, the majority of voters did not even know that they also elected a president of the country at the referendum, though for 1.5 years only. The ballot did not include names of presidential candidates, and there was not even a hint on the presidential elections.



He was against the hasty amendments to the Constitution in 2010 from the first days after the April Revolution, Atambayev added. The Parliament was ready to elect Otunbayeva its Speaker and then she would automatically become the acting President of the Kyrgyz Republic. "We could act legitimately and maybe that way would be less bloody," Atambayev said.



"I understand the fear of the interim government and Otunbayeva, that Atambayev is going to extend his powers under the guise of amending the Constitution because such a trick was performed at the referendum in 2010. I understand their envy, malice and hatred for me. They expected some special conditions, concessions and privileges, and ‘an eternal chair’ to high positions. I will answer: as the President, I do not make any concessions even to my family members, not to mention the interim government members,” Atambayev said.



He believes that some IG members must eventually be responsible for looting, the bank cells (robbery), inciting separatism, and for the use of official position for illicit enrichment.



“We do not have direct evidence on hand so far, as former heads of the security forces cleared the tracks, but all the secrets sooner or later become apparent,” Atambayev said.



Peace and stability were established in the country not because of the interim government and the new Constitution but in spite of them, Atambayev added.



After such harsh criticism, Otunbayeva left the stage in the Ala-Too Square, not waiting for the end of the President's speech.



Responses



That was a thunder and lightning instead of fireworks of festive words or a fountain of projects, the pro-presidential Vecherny Bishkek daily commented on the President’s speech. “Someone could not stand and hastily left the square, and someone huddled in hysterics, screaming that Atambayev has disgraced the country.” Is it a shame to tell the truth? Is it not true that some IG members "sawed” (divided between themselves) millions of dollars and appropriated money from the bank cells? the newspaper wrote.



Late on August 31, former IG members responded to the President’s criticism in a statement published in the media. According to them, the President’s speech was incompatible with the anniversary date and people’s expectations and was beyond public decency. “We, his former comrades in the political struggle against the family tyranny and clan rule, are deeply saddened with his subjective assessment of transitional events in 2010-2011," they said.



The IG members protested "the inconsiderate attack against Roza Otunbayeva, who had led Atambayev to the post of head of state." They demanded the President’s public apology to her.



The head of state should evaluate the history, to talk about the future and set goals, but Atambayev’s speech brought shame on Kyrgyzstan, the leader of the Ata Meken parliamentary faction Omurbek Tekebayev, the author of the current Constitution, said to the Azattyk (Freedom) Radio. Tekebayev believes that the President is going to revive the old counter-revolutionary regime through amendments to the Constitution.