TASHKENT (TCA) — The Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan said on its website on September 2 that during the past 24 hours, the health condition of President Islam Karimov has sharply worsened and medics have assessed it as “critical”.



The announcement has broken the Uzbek government’s silence concerning Karimov’s condition that caused speculation on his possible death.

Russian Fergana information agency reported on September 1 that preparations for what could be the funeral of Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov were underway on September 1 in his native city of Samarkand, after some unconfirmed media reports claimed that Karimov had passed away on August 29.

RFE/RL reported that streets in the center of Samarkand were blocked off as cleaning and apparent construction work were taking place on a central square late on September 1. There was also activity around the Chorraha Mosque in Samarkand.

The Ozodlik website (the Uzbek service of Radio Liberty) reported that Uzbek Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyaev arrived in Samarkand.



In Karimov's absence, Mirziyaev led a commemorative event in Tashkent on August 31 that marked the start of Uzbekistan’s Independence Day celebrations.



Last weekend, the Uzbek government announced that the President had been hospitalized with an unspecified illness.



But Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva, Karimov's younger daughter, suggested via social media on August 31 that her father was alive and could recover from what she said earlier was a "brain hemorrhage." In today's announcement, the Uzbek Government has confirmed that Karimov has had a cerebral hemorrhage.



Two days of public ceremonies in Uzbekistan have been scaled back and scheduled appearances by Karimov have been canceled.



A holiday speech traditionally delivered by Karimov was read out by a state television anchor during an evening news bulletin on August 31.