BISHKEK (TCA) — While part of Kyrgyz society is against the proposed constitutional reform, leaders of the parliamentary factions remain silent in a wait-and-see position, former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariyev said in a statement, KyrTAG information agency reported on September 1.

“It is necessary to talk about the role of leaders of parliamentary factions — initiators of the Constitutional reform. They have initiated [constitutional] amendments but have not said a couple of words to defend them. The President has in fact assumed all the responsibility for the reform. Such position of the parliamentary leaders should be considered either as cowardice or irresponsibility,” Sariyev said in the statement.



He says that political forces should seek a consensus and abstain from mutual accusations. The President, MPs, opposition politicians, and civil activists should debate, not accuse each other, Sariyev said.



“As the opinions of various parties concerning the Constitutional reform differ more and more, I did propose and continue proposing to establish an independent and temporary body — a Constitutional Council, and invite lawyers specializing in constitutional matters, political scientists, and politicians from both the official government and opposition. This body could in the nearest future start discussing the Constitutional reform,” the statement said.



Five of the six factions in the Kyrgyz Parliament, except Ata-Meken led by Omurbek Tekebayev (the author of the current Constitution), have supported the President’s initiative to hold a referendum to amend the Constitution. Extension of the Cabinet of Minister’s powers and acceleration of the judicial reform were named the main goals of the amendments.



The referendum in 2010 introduced a moratorium on amending the Constitution until 2020.