ASTANA (TCA) — Kazakhstan will be able to increase oil supplies to China almost threefold. The two countries have also agreed on Kazakh food export to China and construction of joint production facilities in Kazakhstan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a September 5 briefing on the results of his visit to China where he took part in the G20 summit in Hangzhou and had meetings with the Chinese leadership and business companies, the president’s press service reported.

The President said Kazakhstan will be able to increase oil supplies after the commissioning of its giant Kashagan oilfield.



“Currently we are exporting to China around 7 million tons of oil and the figure can be increased up to 20 million tons [a year]. It is also possible to increase [natural] gas supplies from Kazakhstan to China. This would raise the trade turnover between our countries onto a new level,” Nazarbayev told the briefing.



The President also said that for the first time ever, Astana and Beijing have agreed on the export to China of Kazakh flour, grain, beans, oil-bearing crops, meat and poultry.



He also said that the two countries have agreed to construct modern joint production facilities in the territory of Kazakhstan.



“The list includes 51 facilities, two of which have already been constructed. Construction of four facilities worth a total of $2.5 billion will be completed this year. During five years it is planned to build enterprises for a total of $26 billion,” Nazarbayev said.