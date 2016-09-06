ASTANA (TCA) — On September 3, Shanghai hosted the Kazakh-Chinese roundtable with the "Captains of Chinese business" on the development of industrial and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported.

The roundtable was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev and was attended by the Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kasymbek, Vice Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Isayeva, Deputy Chairman of NCE RK Atameken Nurzhan Altaev, representatives of the Silk Road Fund, the Bank of China, the State Development Bank of China, and representatives of big Kazakhstani and Chinese business.



At the roundtable a memorandum of understanding was signed between NCE RK Atameken and the Committee for the Promotion of International Trade in Shanghai. According to the document, it is planned to expand trade and economic cooperation and to deepen business ties between Kazakhstan and China, in particular through cooperation in the search for mutually beneficial projects and strategic investors, assistance to entrepreneurs of both countries in the implementation of trade activities.



The Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the electronic trading platform JUMORE. The partners will post on the above website information about the investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan, the existing and potential exporting companies, as well as products which are in demand and competitive in the Chinese and the world markets, with a view to their further sale.



Zhejiang JUMORE E-Commerce Co., Ltd is one of the first companies engaged in cross-border e-commerce issues in the B2B format. The company's activity covers the cross-border e-commerce and logistics services in the chemical, non-ferrous metal, mining, energy, steel, and agricultural sectors.