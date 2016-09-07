ASTANA (TCA) — Major world companies have sponsored 125 million euros for the organization of Astana EXPO-2017, Chairman of the Board of National Company Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov said on September 6 at a meeting of the Public Council on the organization and holding of the international specialized exhibition Astana EXPO-2017, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

“World major companies show great interest in the exhibition. Many have become our partners, such as Samsung, Shell, Chevron and others. They have provided a sponsorship amounting to 125 million euros," said Yessimov.



The forthcoming exhibition will be held under the slogan "Energy of the Future" and will highlight one of the most topical issues that concern the international community — alternative energy sources.



It will be a landmark event for Kazakhstan.



Yessimov also said that international pavilions will be put into operation by October this year.



"The exhibition will be opened in less than a year. We have a specific timeframe for the completion of certain objects. Last week, the exhibition was visited by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. He was closely acquainted with the construction, as well as some of the issues for the exhibition, and gave a positive assessment,” Yessimov said.



He noted that the construction of the Expo facilities is going on in accordance with the schedule.



"We are completing the work on the construction of the international pavilions, thematic and commercial pavilions, the EXPO-town for the participants. In October, these objects will be put into operation," Yessimov said.



He also said that 70 agreements have been signed so far with the countries to participate in the Expo, adding that 99 countries have confirmed their participation.