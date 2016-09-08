DUSHANBE (TCA) — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Governments of Tajikistan and Japan on September 7 signed a new, four year project that is expected to benefit people in Tajikistan and Afghanistan (Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz Provinces) through strengthening the two countries’ disaster risk reduction and response capacities and the promotion of cross-border cooperation with Afghanistan to improve disaster response in line with the call under the latest “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue, UNDP Tajikistan reported.

The $10.6 million project envisages support to the Government of Tajikistan in undertaking a nation-wide risk assessment, establishment and implementation of risk reduction measures, improvement of early warning and disaster management planning, preparedness and response, as well as strengthen capacities of search and rescue teams.



UNDP Country Director, Jan Harfst, stated: “We are confident that this project will strengthen capacities of Committee of Emergency Situations in disaster risk reduction and early warning areas and promote cooperation between Committee of Emergency Situations and Afghan National Agency for Disaster Management as well as other stakeholders.”



Speaking at the signing ceremony Mr. Hajime Kitaoka, Ambassador of Japan to Tajikistan said: “This project has a special importance for me, because this is an assistance from Japan to Tajikistan, both of which are very much disaster prone.” The Ambassador recognized Tajikistan’s increasingly important role in ensuring resilience and sustainability in the region and stressed Japan’s commitment to support it.



Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Aslov, stated: “On behalf of the Government of Tajikistan I would like to thank the Government of Japan and UNDP for supporting disaster risk management in Tajikistan. I find today’s event as an important contribution to Tajikistan in the lead up to 25th anniversary of Tajikistan’s Independence.”



The project “Strengthening Disaster Risk Reduction and Response Capacities” is based on the priority areas identified in the “Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015-2030)” and the National Disaster Risk Management Strategy pursued in Tajikistan since 2010.