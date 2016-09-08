ASTANA (TCA) — By the end of this year, Kazakhstan plans to export 30 thousand tons of soybeans to China, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Isayeva said at a press conference on September 7, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

"During the visit of the Kazakh President to (China’s) Hangzhou on September 2 to attend the G20 Summit, the Protocol on phytosanitary requirements for soybeans was signed [with China]. By the end of the year Kazakhstan plans to export 30 thousand tons. The Protocol on the export of Kazakh pedigree and commercial horses to China was also signed. The potential for the export of horses is about 300 thousand heads per year," Isayeva said.



According to the Agriculture Ministry, the Chinese side was also submitted a draft Protocol on the export of Kazakh slaughter horses and donkeys to China.



Isayeva also said that negotiations are currently underway with the Chinese side on provision of Kazakh enterprises with quotas to export wheat to China in the amount of 500 thousand tons with a further increase up to 1 million tons, as well as non-food wheat export quota of 300 thousand tons with an increase to 2.5 million tons next year.



"We now export wheat (grain and flour), vegetable oil (sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, safflower). Over the last year the wheat export was increased fourfold," Isayeva said.



According to the Deputy Minister, the Chinese side proposed shipping Kazakh wheat to China’s Lianyungang, where the Chinese government had built a special granary for Kazakh wheat, for transit of Kazakh wheat and flour to third countries through the territory of China.