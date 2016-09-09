ASTANA (TCA) — Jordan intends to establish a pharmaceutical production in Kazakhstan for further export of products in the market of the Eurasian Economic Union, Novosti-Kazakhstan news agency reported citing Deputy Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan Ermek Kosherbayev.

“Jordan is interested in developing cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry and they are ready to build a pharmaceutical plant here. They consider Kazakhstan as a springboard for entering the market of the Eurasian Economic Union,” Kosherbayev told journalists after the 4th meeting of the Kazakh-Jordanian Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation on September 8.



He also said that Jordan, which imports around one million tons of grain a year from the United States, is also interested in importing Kazakh grain.



After the meeting of the Kazakh-Jordanian Intergovernmental Commission, Kazakhstan’s Agriculture Minister Askar Myrzakhmetov said that today Jordan is one of the closest and reliable allies of Kazakhstan in the Middle East region, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.



In Myrzakhmetov’s words, the important areas of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries are pharmaceuticals, energy, agriculture, military-technical cooperation and tourism.



At the meeting, the two countries agreed to increase trade in agricultural products, including cereals and meat. "Jordan will adopt Kazakhstan’s experience in the sphere of agriculture. We will also export grain, meat, and mutton [to Jordan]," said Myrzakhmetov.



In 2015, trade between Kazakhstan and Jordan amounted to $806.5 thousand, with Kazakhstan’s exports amounting to $14.8 thousand and imports at $791.7 thousand.