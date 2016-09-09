ASTANA (TCA) — Today, September 9, Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has appointed Bakytzhan Sagintayev the prime minister of Kazakhstan, the presidential press service said.

Sagintayev, 53, was born in the Zhambyl province in southern Kyrgyzstan.



Graduated from the Kazakh State University, a doctoral candidate in economics.



In 1998 appointed deputy governor of the Zhambyl province.



From 2002 to 2004 served as first deputy chairman of the State Agency for Regulation of Natural Monopolies and Protection of Competition.



In 2004-2007 served as chairman of the Agency for Regulation of Natural Monopolies.



From September 2008, the governor of the Pavlodar province.



From January 2012, the minister of economic development and trade of Kazakhstan.



From January 2013, the first deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan.



On September 8, Sagintayev was appointed temporary Prime Minister after President Nazarbayev had relieved Prime Minister Karim Masimov of his duties and appointed him chairman of the National Security Committee.



Also today, President Nazarbayev has appointed Askar Mamin the first deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan.



Askar Mamin previously served as the president of national railways company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).



Speaking at the enlarged Government meeting earlier today in Astana, President Nazarbayev said that by year-end, Kazakhstan expects to receive 830 billion tenge of additional income in government coffers which will allow the country to move from the anti-crisis plan to solving tasks of strategic development, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.



“We have overcome crisis and spent all the money, now there is the opportunity to invest in the growth and development, in this regard, I would like to mention three issues — agriculture, housing and diversification of the economy," said the President.