BISHKEK (TCA) — Today, September 10, the Karakol historical regional study museum in Kyrgyzstan is officially opening a permanent exhibition of the unique journey across Central Asia accomplished by Ella Maillart, world-renowned Swiss traveler and journalist, the Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic said.

Ella Maillart (1903-1997), a distinguished traveler, journalist, writer, athlete and photographer of the 20th century, was born in Switzerland, Geneva. Throughout her life she explored distant regions of the world under truly adventurous conditions. During the 1930s, she journeyed across Central Asia, including Karakol town. Carefully documenting her experience, Ella Maillart thus ensured revival of an important historical period.



Today, 125 photos of Ella Maillart from her 1932 expedition across Central Asia are presented to the people of Kyrgyzstan to be permanently displayed at the “Photos of Ella Maillart” exhibition hall in the Karakol museum.



This culturally significant event is organized with the support of Kyrgyz, Swiss and international organizations, including the Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic.



The Embassy of Switzerland has continually provided financial support to all projects of Ella Maillart since 2010. The projects have been initiated by the Swiss Association “Pamir’s Bridges”. This year the Swiss Embassy and the Karakol municipality financed the construction of the new exhibition hall for the permanent exhibition of Ella Maillart; the museum “Le Musée de l’Elysée” of the city of Lausanne has donated photos of Ella Maillart.