ASTANA (TCA) — The desire to live and think in the tenge should be one of the ideological trends that we are ready to implement in conjunction with the Presidential Administration and the Government, the Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev said at the expanded meeting of the Kazakh Government last Friday with the participation of the President, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

Akishev spoke for de-dollarization of consciousness by such steps as, for instance, the ban to indicate prices in any currency other than the tenge, including prices on Internet sites and prices of real estate and cars. “We need to continue the legislative discouraging of the use of foreign currency, when they indicate the price of goods and services, especially in advertising," said Akishev.



According to the National Bank head, it is necessary to prohibit the use of any equivalent in foreign currency in the statements and information of government agencies, with the exception of parameters that can not be measured in the national currency or when it is needed for inter-country comparisons.



"An example of the dollarization of our consciousness is indication of money awards of our Olympic Games winners in foreign currency, although we could also indicate them in tenge. The desire to live and think in the tenge should be one of the ideological information trends that we are ready to implement in conjunction with the Presidential Administration and the Government of Kazakhstan," Akishev concluded.