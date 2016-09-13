ASTANA (TCA) — National Company Astana EXPO-2017 organized a series of information tours of Kazakhstan for foreign tour operators between September 4 and 11 to attract visitors to the Expo, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

“National Company Astana EXPO-2017 organized a series of information tours. About 100 foreign tour operators visited the country's regions. They were divided into five groups of 20 people. The main tourist routes: the Silk Road, Western, Eastern Kazakhstan, the Seven Rivers. Also, five contracts for the purchase of 74 thousand tickets to the exhibition have been signed; it will be included in the tour packages of tour operators," Alain Chaizhunusov, Director of the Department of Promotion and Tourism of NC Astana EXPO-2017 said at a press conference.



The main markets to attract visitors to Kazakhstan are bordering countries such as Russia, China, and Central Asia, as well as Western Europe.



“In general, the company is doing a great job to make the country recognizable. About 30 million people live in the border regions of Russia alone. Currently, additional international air links are under consideration. All this may have a good effect on the country. After the similar Expo in Korea, visits to this country increased by 9.5 percent, in China - by 27.5 percent, in Milan - by 4.5 percent,” Chaizhunusov said.



He also said that over the past five years, the tourism market in Kazakhstan has grown by about 50 million tourists.