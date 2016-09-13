URALSK, West Kazakhstan (TCA) — Investors from seven countries gathered late last week in Uralsk, West Kazakhstan province, for the 3rd International Investment Forum “WestKazInvest-2016", the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported on its website.

“Today representatives of seven countries visited us — the UK, Italy, Poland, Russia, Scotland, the Czech Republic, and Finland, which is a real proof of the fact that these countries are ready to build economic relations with our region,” Deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan province Igor Steksov said at the opening ceremony. “After the forum, investors would sign a number of memorandums with our local companies.”



The Forum was opened by an exhibition of the leading enterprises of West Kazakhstan region, which presented investment projects in the region.



It was noted during the Forum that West Kazakhstan is a region with a unique geographical location, connecting Asia and Europe. The region is adjacent to five regions of the Russian Federation. The benefits of the region include an opportunity to enter the markets of major economic and cultural centers of Eastern and Western Europe. Another important factor is the presence of the Ural River, which gives access to the Caspian basin states.



In 2015, investments in the West Kazakhstan region exceeded $1.6 billion.



The Forum focused on attracting foreign investment through joint ventures and new industries in West Kazakhstan, the development of agro-industrial complex, as well as financial instruments supporting investment projects.



“It is not the first time we participate in the Forum,” said the President of the Czech Middle Asian Chamber of Commerce Jiri Nestaval. “Our Chamber works in the West Kazakhstan region for 10 years. We have opened a representative office here. We are actively cooperating in the field of health, education, modernization of housing and communal services. Now we are going to the next, higher level. We are confident in the great potential and prospects of this cooperation.”