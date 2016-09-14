TASHKENT (TCA) — On the eve of the 25th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence, the Uzbek power industry completed two large-scale investment projects — the launch of a new combined-cycle unit at the Talimarjan thermal electric power plant (TPP) and the first trial run of a new power unit in the Angren TPP, the Jahon information agency reported.

Uzbekistan has long been pursuing the policy of modernization of its electric power system.



On the eve of Independence Day, the Talimarjan TPP launched a new, second 450 MW combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT).



Previously, the plant produced 540 million kWh of electricity per month, while the commissioning of the new generating unit at full capacity will bring the power generation up to 1 billion kWh. The launch of the third CCGT is scheduled for the end of 2016. As a result, the Talimarjan TPP will annually produce an additional 7.2 billion kWh of electricity.



The consortium of South Korean companies Hyundai Engineering and Construction and Daewoo International Consortium was the project’s general contractor. Uzbekistan signed a contract for the turnkey construction of two CCGTs totaling $861.7 million. The project was financed through loans from the Asian Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency, and the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan.



Late in August, Uzbekenergo Company carried out the first trial run of the new power unit at the Angren TPP.



It will have a capacity of 130-150 MW with heat extraction for burning high-ash coal.



The power unit will annually supply consumers with 840 million kWh of electricity. Coupled with the existing TPP capacity, it should total 1.05 billion kWh, providing an uninterrupted electricity and heat supply to industrial enterprises and residents in the city of Angren and neighboring regions.



Concluded with China Harbin Electric International Company Limited as the general contractor, the turnkey contract for the Angren TPP modernization exceeded $226 million.