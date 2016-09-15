TASHKENT (TCA) — On September 14, the Ambassador of the United States to Uzbekistan, Pamela L. Spratlen; Deputy Minister of Health of Uzbekistan, Dr. Laziz Tuichiev; and Chairperson of the Board of the International NGO Charitable Foundation Sog’lom Avlod Uchun, Svetlana Inamova announced the arrival of a new food aid shipment provided by the USAID International Food Relief Partnership Program. In cooperation with the Government of Uzbekistan and other partners USAID will distribute over 112 metric tons of enriched food aid to 21,200 people across Uzbekistan, the press service of the US Embassy in Tashkent said.

Representatives from four of Uzbekistan’s Ministries including Health, Public Education and Foreign Affairs, along with the US Embassy, Resource and Policy Exchange, Inc. and other partners took part in announcing the sixth round of this food relief program.



The program, which runs through June 2017, will provide nutritious food for children with disabilities, tuberculosis patients and patients in medical facilities. The current shipment, valued at $311,447 will be provided to residents of 139 local institutions, including the Muruvvat and Sahovat homes, and other specialized treatment facilities across Uzbekistan.



The food assistance includes dried lentil blends enriched with vitamins and minerals that will be used to prepare soup for the residents of these institutions. Sog’lom Avlod Uchun will deliver the food aid to the recipient institutions and monitor their distribution.



Since 1992, USAID has provided more than $356 million in assistance to Uzbekistan.