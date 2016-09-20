BISHKEK (TCA) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) earlier this month approved the third and final phase of financial support to complete the rehabilitation of Toktogul hydropower plant (HPP), the largest and most important power plant in Kyrgyzstan, ADB’s country office in Kyrgyzstan said.

“Given the increased demand for power in the Kyrgyz Republic, rehabilitation and modernization of the power sector including Toktogul HPP are critical for energy security in the country,” said Pei Ling Koh, ADB’s energy specialist for Central and West Asia region. “Once fully refurbished the Toktogul HPP will provide more reliable power supply for the country and the region.”



ADB support includes a loan in various currencies equivalent to $60 million and a grant not exceeding $50 million, both from ADB’s Special Funds. The government has requested the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) to provide $40 million to cofinance part of the project.



Toktogul HPP, in service since 1975, has an installed capacity of 1,200 MW. It plays a critical role as a power source for domestic use and export, and provides voltage and frequency regulation services to Central Asian Power System. The plant has had an increasing number of failures in recent years because of the ageing state of its equipment.



The funds will finance the replacement of the two remaining turbine-generator units, refurbishment of the civil structures of Toktogul dam, and overhaul of the dam’s monitoring systems along the Naryn cascade. There will also be a public information campaign to explain sector reforms and efforts to improve power sector governance and management procedures.



ADB financed the rehabilitation of the first two turbine generator units and secondary electrical equipment of Toktogul HPP under the Power Sector Rehabilitation Project (Phase 1) and the Toktogul Rehabilitation Project (Phase 2). EDB cofinances the Phase 2 project. Implementation of both Phase 1 and Phase 2 projects is ongoing.