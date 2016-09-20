ALMATY (TCA) — The Central Asia Water Future Forum and Expo is being held on September 19-22 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Organized by the World Bank, the event brings together over 200 policy makers and practitioners from governments of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan, the international community of water practitioners, as well as regional learning institutions, universities, civil society and media representatives, the World Bank said.

Like many regions across the world, Central Asia is seeking to make the best use of limited water resources, and is exploring ways of modernizing the tools and institutions in this area. This event improves access to global good practices in modernizing water resources monitoring and management in a changing development and climate context.



The Forum spans four days and features regional and international knowledge exchange around evolving modern approaches and state of the art tools for integrated water resources management. The Bank is actively working with all participants to facilitate access to knowledge and experiences accumulated at the national and global levels, identifying gaps in knowledge and modernization needs, and strengthening coordination for addressing common water related challenges in a concerted manner.



This Forum is convened as part of the preparation for the Central Asia Water Resources Management program, aimed at modernizing water information management systems and strengthening related institutional capacity.



“This event provides a valuable opportunity for countries to collaborate on a critical development issue for the region,” said Lilia Burunciuc, the World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia. “Jointly we hope to focus on innovative solutions to water-related development challenges, learning from global good practices and regional experiences in improved water management and climate resilience.”



While the Forum is a platform for knowledge sharing and learning, the Expo will feature displays to showcase global and regional good practice, state-of-the art hydromet instrumentation, visualization, forecasting, and other analytical tools, as well as institutional development approaches for modernizing water management systems. This type of collaboration will help countries advance the dialogue on future needs for information, institutions, and related investments for modernizing their systems at national and regional levels.



The event is being held in cooperation with the International Applied Research Conference “Water Resources of Central Asia and their Use” on September 22-24, 2016 in Almaty convened by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.