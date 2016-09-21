ASTANA (TCA) — LLP SaryarkaAvtoProm, part of Kazakhstan’s automobile company AllurGroup, has signed a memorandum of cooperation with China’s ANHUI ANKAI AUTOMOBILE CO LLP, the manufacturing company producing buses of the Ankai brand, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported with reference to the press service of SaryarkaAvtoProm.

Under the terms of the agreement, the plant in Kostanai will begin mass production of Ankai GK39 (diesel) and Ankai GK39S (CNG) models. These are buses of the lengths of 8, 10.5 and 12 meters with a capacity of 80 people, and depending on the length of the body, equipped with different types of engines that meet the EURO 5 environmental requirements.



Production of commercial buses will be carried out by SKD, with a gradual transition to CKD. The Chinese company has already sent to SaryarkaAvtoProm qualified engineering and technical staff to provide mentoring and training to employees involved in the new production.



ANHUI ANKAI AUTOMOBILE CO LLP will also provide SaryarkaAvtoProm with exclusive rights for production and sales, including exports to the EEU member countries.



In the future, the Kazakh plant will expand its range of buses by manufacturing intercity, tourist and school buses.



AllurAuto’s dealer network will be engaged in sales of products of the company. The cost of buses will start from 26 million tenge. AllurAuto will also develop new convenient tools and programs such as leasing and other financial conditions for the acquisition of buses.



According to the press service, Ankai is a new generation of high-tech buses which meet all technical standards and modern requirements for vehicles, including anti-corrosion treatment of the body with cataphoresis; they also works on gas, which will significantly improve the ecological situation in the cities of Kazakhstan. The new bus models are comfortable to use, and are equipped with a retractable ramp which facilitates the entry of old people and persons with disabilities into the bus.