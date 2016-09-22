ASTANA (TCA) — The Chairman of Kazakhstan’s National Atomic Company Kazatomprom, Askar Zhumagaliev, held a meeting with Ukrainian Minister of Energy and Coal Industry, Igor Nasalik, in Kiev to discuss bilateral cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, Kazatomprom said on September 21.

The main issue of the meeting was production of fuel for Ukrainian nuclear reactors.



Nasalik said that Ukraine has a real interest in cooperation with mutual benefit in fuel assembly production in the territory of Kazakhstan for Ukrainian nuclear power plants. In turn, the head of Kazatomprom pointed to the interest in cooperation in this area because of the perspectives for Kazatomprom, which has a strategic objective to diversify its production. The sides agreed to establish a working group on cooperation, so that experts of both sides be able to analyze the economic efficiency of the project.



Minister Nasalik said that Ukraine also has a strategic objective of diversification of the supply of nuclear fuel and its components, which means that Kazakhstan has a chance to become a reliable partner for enriched uranium supply to Ukraine.



A delegation of the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry visited the headquarters of NAC Kazatomprom in August 2016. During the meeting with Kazatomprom Chairman Zhumagaliev, the delegation discussed issues of nuclear-energy cooperation. The meeting ended with the creation of a working group on possible cooperation vectors.