ASTANA (TCA) — The Center of Agricultural Competence of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Hungary’s LAC Holding have signed a memorandum of cooperation in joint educational projects for Kazakh farmers, Atameken reported on its website.

LAC Holding has years of experience in agricultural projects, particularly in the training and retraining of personnel for the agro-industrial complex.



"In the framework of the memorandum we are dedicated to the implementation of joint educational projects for farmers. Our goal is to adopt the international advanced tools of information support of subjects of agro-industrial complex. I think that this memorandum will strengthen Kazakh-Hungarian economic relations, in particular the relationship of agricultural producers of the two countries," said the director of Atameken’s Center of Agricultural Competence T. Rakhimbekov.



The commercial director of LAC Holding, Dodi Petter said that they focus on effective cooperation in the field of development and promotion of agriculture in Kazakhstan.



"Hungary has a good and even leading educational base in the field of agriculture, we have experts who have declared themselves seriously in the industry and they have something to share. I think there is no need to dispute the fact that today education is the basis for all, whether it is agriculture or other activities. We are pleased to participate in this program, and we hope that this cooperation will further deepen the ties between our countries and will lead to even closer work in the field of agriculture," said the Hungarian guest.



The Center of Agricultural Competence is already working with experts of LAC Holding. For example, this year a Hungarian expert who specializes in maize and wheat was invited to Kazakhstan to take part in curriculum development (techniques) and seminars in this field. The expert also provided tailor-made consultations for Kazakh farmers.