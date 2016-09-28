BISHKEK (TCA) — On 28-29 September, a forum on organic products within the BioCotton project funded by the Government of Switzerland is being held in Jalal-Abad city in southern Kyrgyzstan, the Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic said.

The goal of the event is to acquaint the representatives of the government, local authorities, donors and international organizations, farmers and the media with the results of the project and its partners: Bio Farmer Agricultural Commodity and Service Cooperative, Bio Service Public Foundation, and the Federation of Organic Development.



Local and foreign experts, representatives of state bodies, international and donor organizations will discuss socio-economic and environmental aspects of organic farming. Special attention will be paid to the problems of rational and efficient use of the natural resource base, certification, as well as aspects of agricultural marketing.



The organic cotton production and trade promotion project (BioCotton), funded by the Government of Switzerland and implemented by the Association of Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation in the Kyrgyz Republic was launched in 2003. The project promotes organic agriculture in Central Asia, as well as the development of trade for organic cotton and other organic products in the local and international markets, providing an opportunity for local farmers to improve their income and living standards.



Thanks to the project, production and marketing of organic cotton increased considerably, and two organizations promoting organic farming and exporting organic cotton (Cooperative Bio Farmer and Bio Service) reached financial sustainability.



The forum program includes field visits, presentations, performances and panel discussions. During the forum a fair of organic products will also be presented to all guests.