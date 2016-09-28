TASHKENT (TCA) — Uzbekistan’s Mubarek Gas Processing Plant (GPP) is to launch a new production of granulated sulfur within the next three months, the Jahon information agency reports.

The plant will produce up to 80,000 tons of marketable products per year. At the same time, it will concentrate on bringing its products in conformity with international standards, as a significant part of it will be exported. The project’s total cost exceeds $9.4 million.



Many customers, primarily foreign ones, pay attention to packaging, which should be convenient for transportation and subsequent storage. Therefore, the plant will launch a fully automated process to pack the finished products in strong sealed bags. This also promises a serious environmental impact.



Sulfur is becoming an extremely popular product, especially among mineral fertilizer and construction material producers. These two sectors are currently boosting in Uzbekistan, while manufacturers still have to use imported raw materials, which increases the cost of the final product. However, soon they will have an alternative of granulated sulfur produced by the Mubarek Gas Processing Plant.



In the coming years, the company is also going to implement a major project on the construction of a new sulfur production plant from acid gas, totaling more than $260 million. Specialists are currently finalizing its design documentation. The plant would produce 280,000 tons of sulfur per year.



To date, the Mubarek Gas Processing Plant is capable of processing 33.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, producing 186,000 tons of stable gas condensate and 258,000 tons of liquefied gas.