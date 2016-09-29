BISHKEK (TCA) — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) joined the Kyrgyz Republic in celebrating World Tourism Day on September 27, recognizing that tourism is a powerful driver of economic growth. The country’s unique culture and natural beauty draw travelers from around the world. USAID is actively engaged with its Kyrgyz partners to find new ways to attract more tourists to Kyrgyzstan’s breathtaking scenery, warm hospitality, and rich nomadic culture and heritage, the US Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said.

Since 2014 the USAID Business Growth Initiative (BGI) has promoted tourism destinations in Jyrgalan, Karakol, and Osh-Sary Tash in close partnership with local communities, tourism businesses, civil society organizations, and local governments. With USAID support, these destinations developed strategies to improve the tourism experience, build adventure and cultural itineraries, upgrade guest house services, forge stronger ties with tour operators and guides, and engage museums to boost their appeal for tourists who wish to learn more about Kyrgyzstan’s fascinating history and culture.



USAID is actively engaged in increasing tourism throughout the country and is proud of the following recent results and upcoming activities:



- Installed nearly 90 directional and road signs throughout the country,

- Developed the “Ten Reasons to Visit Kyrgyzstan” brochure and related materials,

- Developed six promotional YouTube videos in Turkish ,

- Co-sponsored exhibitions in international trade fairs in London, Berlin, Moscow and Almaty,

- Supported the Issyk-Kul International Tourism Fair,

- Developed an intensive 20-day museum development program with 15 local museums,

- Sponsored the Oimo Artisan Fair in Bishkek,

- Hosted 20 international travel journalists and bloggers who have over 1.5 million followers to promote tours throughout Kyrgyzstan,

- Conducted a survey of over 3,000 tourists,

- Planning “Kyrgyzstan Nights” in Istanbul to promote the country to the Turkish market,

- Developing a free smartphone based Audio Guide for Bishkek City,

- Developing Russian and Turkish content for Wikipedia, WikiTravel and Lonely Planet.