BISHKEK (TCA) — In the framework of the Rule of Law Initiative of the European Union for Central Asia, a seminar on international investment will take place in Bishkek on 30 September, with support from the European Union, France, Germany and the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The objective of the seminar is to share advanced European expertise about drafting techniques and negotiation skills required for bilateral or multilateral investment treaties and to create a dialogue and exchange of experience among members of the Kyrgyz and European community of arbitrators, in particular about the institutions and procedures of international arbitration.



High-level specialists from the Ministries of Justice, Finance, Economy and Tax and legal specialists of other ministries, state agencies, the Economic Chamber of the Supreme Court, President’s and Prime Minister’s Offices, the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and academics of the Kyrgyz Republic will engage in a dialogue on best international — primarily European — practices along with experts from France and Germany especially. The national seminar will aim at ensuring legal security for investment, improving the business climate and enabling sustainable economic development in the Kyrgyz Republic.



At the Fourth Conference on Rule of Law (Astana, 14-15 October 2015), the Ministers of Justice of the EU and Central Asia “noted that international investment may only develop if a stable level-playing field is established for business activities, including amongst other regulations and practices” and “encouraged the development of alternative methods of dispute resolution”.



The EU–Central Asia Rule of Law Platform project acts as a support mechanism to facilitate policy dialogue and promote the measures contributing to legal reforms in each of the Central Asian countries. The Platform is being funded by the European Union to the amount of EUR 1.8 million and is implemented by IBF International Consulting.