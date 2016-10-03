ASTANA (TCA) — Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate was opened in the city of Klagenfurt in Austria’s federal land of Carinthia, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported on September 30.

The opening ceremony was attended by members of the Austrian Parliament, the authorities of Carinthia and Klagenfurt, representatives of local business and cultural circles, and the media.



The Kazakh side drew attention to broad prospects of establishing a partnership between the South Kazakhstan province and Carinthia, and called on the Austrian side to actively develop the existing potential of cooperation in various spheres.



A member of the Parliament of Austria, the head of the parliamentary group "Austria-Central Asia", the chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Christine Mouton emphasized the importance of the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan, which is designed to assist in the cooperation at the regional level and between the two countries in general.



The head of the government of Carinthia P. Kaiser welcomed the establishment of representative offices of Kazakhstan in Klagenfurt and noted the interest of the federal land in establishing cooperation with the South Kazakhstan province. He urged local entrepreneurs to consider the possibility of cooperation with Kazakhstan, while using the opportunity of the Honorary Consulate to establish contacts and joint projects.



In the context of further expansion of bilateral relations, the importance is attached to the development of cooperation with the regions of Austria. Carinthia, located in the southwestern part of the country, has achieved notable successes in such sectors as tourism, agriculture, energy, and wood industry. This federal land sees itself as a logistics hub in the Alpine-Adriatic region that is home to several million consumers and has 5 seaports.