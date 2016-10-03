ASTANA (TCA) — On October 22, seven projects included in the Map of Regional Development of Kazakhstan’s Karaganda province will be presented to potential investors from China, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported on its website.

According to Zhanargul Kulmagambetova, the head of the project promotion department at the Karaganda Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs (RCE), one of the projects is "Creation of a complex for production of special charred coal and generation of electrical and thermal energy" of JSC Kazakhstan Invest Coal.



In Kulmagambetova’s words, all companies are currently undergoing an international audit procedure. As soon as the audit is over, they will know the exact amount of investments required for each project. The RCE plans to place on its website 30 investment projects.



Large, ongoing, as well as start-up projects could be placed on the web portal. The information on projects is available in the public domain at businessmap.kz.



The Karaganda province is represented on the map by various industries, including agriculture, food and textile industries.



The Chamber is actively working to attract foreign investment. European investors are interested in servicing of the natural resource sector, and investors from Russia, Belarus and China are mainly interested in the food industry, light industry, and agriculture. But for all of them the requirements from the Kazakh side are the same: the labor force should be only from the local population, the local staff should be trained, and it is also necessary to import advanced (not outdated) technologies.