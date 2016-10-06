ASTANA (TCA) — Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Askar Myrzakhmetov, met with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, Sven-Erik Bucht, on October 4 in Astana to discuss the main directions and further prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Sweden in the field of agriculture and rural development, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

The meeting was attended by representatives of major Swedish companies in the field of food processing industry, such as Alfa Laval, DeLaval, Tetra Pak, and EMVE Sweden AB.



The Swedish side is interested in the supply of equipment and technologies for agricultural and food processing industries.



The Kazakh side offered cooperation in the scientific cluster for the development of fodder production, in the sphere of efficient land use, forestry, and agricultural mechanization.



It is also planned that the Swedish delegation will take part in the investment forum “Kyzylzhar Invest” in the northern Kazakh city of Petropavlovsk.



According to the Kazakh government, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Sweden (agricultural products and processed products) amounted to US $10.1 million in 2015. Wheat (8.8 tons) and soybeans (2.1 tons) were the main agricultural products exported from Kazakhstan to Sweden.



During the meeting with representatives of medium and large businesses in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe province in March of this year, the Ambassador of Sweden to Kazakhstan Christian Camille said that there was the intention of Swedish companies to invest in projects in agriculture and mining sectors of the Aktobe province.