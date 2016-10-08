DUSHANBE (TCA) — The European Week will take place from October 10-16 in the cities of Dushanbe and Nurek, the Delegation of the European Union to Tajikistan said.

Initiated by the Delegation of the European Union in Tajikistan, the European Week became an integral part of the local cultural life.



Through its diverse program, the European Week aims to strengthen the presence of the European Union in Tajikistan, promote the cooperation between the European Union and Central Asia and draw the public’s attention to the already existing points of collaboration.



The European Week is an opportunity to promote European values and cultural diversity. It also offers the possibility to artists, musicians and photographers from Tajikistan to participate in its cultural events, while acquainting the European audience with the rich culture and art of the Tajik people.



Since its initiation in 2010, the European Week expanded its borders outside the capital to other regions of the republic: the Sugd region – Khujand and Taboshar, in the Khatlon region in the city of Qurgonteppa and in the cities of Vahdat, Hissor, Varzob and Tursunzoda. This year, one day of the Week will be held in the flowering city of Nurek.



The European Week of 2016 is organized by the Delegation to the European Union in Tajikistan and the Bactria Cultural Center. The partners of the project are the Ministry of Culture of RT, the Embassies of France, United Kingdom and Germany in the RT, as well as the mobile company TCell.



The events that are to take place during the Week include press conferences, radio broadcasts, concerts, the European Film Festival, lectures and competitions among the participants.



The European Week of 2016 will begin at 18:30 on Monday, October 10 at the Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after S. Ayni.



On 11 October at 11:00, a week-long photo exhibition of Tajik photographers Jamshed Holikov and Shuhrat Avezov called ‘Travels through Europe’ and a concert performed by gifted students from the special music school named after M. Atoev will both take place at the Bactria Cultural Center (BCC). On the same day, at the film hall of BCC at 18:00, the European Film Festival will open and continue on the 12th, 14th and 15th October at 18:00.



On October 12 BCC will also host an Educational Fair at 10:00, which will consist of two lectures, namely ‘Online Education in Europe’ and ‘History of Europe’ as well as the awarding of prizes to the winners of the writing competition for middle school students called ‘Education in Europe’.



On October 13, at 10:00 in the city of Nurek, there will be a press conference, a joint concert of musicians from Dushanbe and Nurek and a screening of one European film. The premier of the ‘Friday 13’, based on the play of the famous French playwright Jean-Pierre Martinez, translated into Russian by Amal Khanoum Gadjieva will take place on October 15 at 18:00 in the Lohuti Theatre.



Finally, on October 16 the closing of the European Week of 2016 will culminate with the Carmen Suite by Bizet at the Opera and Ballet Theatre named after S. Ayni.



Entrance to all events is free of charge.