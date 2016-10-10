BISHKEK (TCA) — The U.S. Embassy in Bishkek on October 8 issued a security message regarding possible terrorist attacks that may take place in the Kyrgyz Republic in October 2016.

The Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic brings to the attention of U.S. citizens residing or traveling in the Kyrgyz Republic that the U.S. Embassy “has received information indicating the possibility of terrorist attacks, which may potentially involve kidnapping and hostage taking, targeted against local authorities and foreign diplomats during the month of October in the Kyrgyz Republic”.



While there are no specific threats against U.S. citizens or interests, the Embassy would like to take this opportunity to remind U.S. citizens living and traveling in the Kyrgyz Republic “to practice good personal security habits including exercising vigilance when in public places or using mass transportation”. The Embassy has also advised U.S. travelers to be aware of their immediate surroundings and avoid crowded places, and always follow the instructions of local authorities, especially in an emergency, and monitor the media and local event information sources to ensure they are aware of any potential security situations.



The Embassy has reminded U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings and exercise caution in the areas of demonstrations or protests, “as even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence”.