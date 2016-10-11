ASTANA (TCA) — A record-high grain and other crops harvest has been gathered in Kazakhstan this year, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kairat Aituganov said on October 10 at the Kazakh Government meeting summing up the results of this year's harvest, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

The gross grain harvest amounted to 23.1 million tons in bunker weight, which is 1.4-fold higher compared to the previous year. The average yield totaled 15.2 centners per hectare (1 centner = 100 kg). Of that amount, 5.7 million tons of grain was harvested in Akmola region, 5.6 million tons in North Kazakhstan region, and 5.5 million tons in Kostanai region. The Karaganda region harvested more than one million tons of grain, with the yield of 14 centners per hectare, which is the largest ever harvest in the region.



The southern regions of Kazakhstan continue harvesting cotton, sugar beet and rice. The gross harvest of rice has amounted to 432 thousand tons in the current year. The yield of rice in the Kyzylorda region has reached 47 tons per hectare, which is a record high figure.



In addition, oilseeds have been harvested on about 46.7 percent of the area under the crop. The gross harvest is 1.2-fold higher than last year. The yield of oilseeds is 10 tons per hectare, while it did not exceed 8.1 tons per hectare over the last five years.