TASHKENT (TCA) — More than 20 percent of all industrial production in Uzbekistan is import substituting, Novosti Uzbekistana news agency reported with reference to the Economy Ministry of Uzbekistan.

Over the past 15 years the country has implemented 2.8 thousand production localization projects worth more than US $5.5 billion, the ministry said.



Uzbekistan has launched the production of over 4.8 thousand new types of products that were previously imported, including oil and gas industry equipment, automobile engines, trucks and cranes, food-processing equipment, electric motors, cables and semiconductors, isolation materials, home electronics, energy-saving lamps, construction materials, textile and leather products.



In 2014-2015, production localization allowed the termination of imports of 97 items of goods.



Production localization is achieved by establishing joint ventures with leading international technological companies, such as the truck plant in the Samarkand province with Germany’s MAN, the agricultural machinery plant in cooperation with CLASS and Lemken, and plants producing consumer electronics in cooperation with Toshiba, Candy, LG, SAMSUNG and ZTE.



In addition, Uzbekistan now exports 52 new types of localized products.



Before 2014, for instance, the localization level of LCD television sets assembly in Uzbekistan was 35 percent. With the launching of domestic production of circuit boards, remote controls, wires and other components for TV sets, the production localization level has reached 40 percent, with plans to make this level reach 50 percent with the help of technologies from leading international brands.