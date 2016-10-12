BISHKEK (TCA) — The Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic has said it will award certificates to 37 municipalities of Issyk-Kul and 43 municipalities of Jalal-Abad provinces which have successfully managed grants and investments in projects funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

The awarding ceremony in the city of Jalal-Abad will be held on 13 October and in the city of Karakol on 27 October.



“Regional development is only ensured when local municipalities are strong and closely work with their population,” said the Ambassador of Switzerland to the Kyrgyz Republic, René Holenstein. “We decided to certify the most motivated and active municipalities which effectively realized Swiss funded projects.”



These municipalities have implemented the small grants within two Swiss funded projects “Strengthening Voice and Accountability” and “Community Action for Health”.



The project “Strengthening Voice and Accountability” is aimed to support local self-governments to manage public finances in a more transparent and effective way with greater accountability and citizen participation in decision-making processes.



The project “Community Action for Health” is aimed to improve health of people in villages and enable the governmental health system to work in partnership with village health communities.



The Government of Switzerland is one of the largest international donors in the Kyrgyz Republic, providing grants for projects that directly benefit people across the country.