ASTANA (TCA) — The Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan has launched an interactive Map of Geology and Subsoil Use with the deployment of geological maps of the territory of Kazakhstan, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

"Already today you can get information on the existing and planned contract territories. The interactive map will be improved soon, and it is planned to provide rights for subsoil use and conduct monitoring online," the ministry’s press service said.



According to the ministry, poorly studied subsoil areas in the vicinity of Stepnogorsk city in the Akmola region have been displayed in a simplified manner in a pilot mode, and 17 contracts have been signed for them so far. By the end of the year, the ministry plans to display poorly studied areas in the East Kazakhstan region, to be followed by the coverage of the entire territory of the country.



The ministry says it has carried out work to join the CRIRSCO international committee and inform the world community about the beginning of implementation of public reporting standards of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Reserves in Kazakhstan.



The Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Subsoil and Subsoil Use," which is being drafted now, will become the final stage of the ongoing reforms in the sphere of subsoil use. The document should become a breakthrough law to comply with the best international standards in the sphere of subsoil use.