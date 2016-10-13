DUSHANBE (TCA) — The European Union and Tajikistan held their fifth Cooperation Committee meeting on 11 October. The Cooperation Committee reaffirmed the commitment of both parties to strengthen relations in the framework of the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) and took stock of the progress made since the fourth Committee meeting on 10 June 2015, the EU Delegation to Tajikistan reported.

The Cooperation Committee reiterated the importance of a comprehensive implementation of the EU Strategy for Central Asia, both on a regional and national basis, and welcomed Tajikistan’s active engagement.



The EU highlighted the importance of securing the stability of Tajikistan in the face of a number of external and domestic security challenges. The EU emphasized that it was necessary and in the interest of the long-term cohesion of Tajik society to allow for diverse democratic political voices to be expressed. It also recalled that democratic reforms and fundamental rights remain an integral part of the EU’s partnership with Tajikistan.



During the Cooperation Committee, the European Union confirmed its continued support of the efforts of Tajik authorities to address the economic and financial difficulties. It also reaffirmed its commitment to continue development cooperation with Tajikistan. Bilateral development programmes with funding of 251 million EUR for the period of 2014-2020 will support reforms in vital sectors of rural development, health and education aiming at economic growth and private sector development and ensuring social stability. Both parties agreed on the establishment of Sub-Committee on development cooperation that will allow improved review of bilateral development cooperation priorities and programmes.



Finally, the Cooperation Committee emphasized the importance for Tajikistan to further integrate into the world economy and to improve the overall business climate, with a view to attracting more EU companies as well as more foreign direct investment.



The Cooperation Committee meeting was chaired by Mr Luc Devigne, Director at the European External Action Service, as the head of the EU delegation. The delegation of Tajikistan was led by Mr Saidrahmon Nazrizoda, First Deputy Minister for Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan.



This week is seeing a number of high-level EU-Tajikistan joint events.



On 11–12 October, the EU Delegation in Tajikistan organized in Dushanbe a high-level Civil Society seminar on "Addressing radicalisation and violent extremism – Central Asian perspective".



And as a tradition, the EU Delegation brings the European spirit of art, culture and education to Tajikistan within the frames of annual European Week Festival which is taking place in Tajikistan this week.