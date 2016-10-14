TASHKENT (TCA) — A new plant manufacturing heat-insulating fiberglass material has been commissioned in Uzbekistan’s Special Industrial Zone Jizzakh with Chinese investments, the Jahon information agency reports.

The project totals $7 million, and is implemented by the domestic company Ekoklimat. It is estimated to produce about 10,000 tons of finished products annually, and create over a hundred of new jobs.



The plant will produce glass wool in the form of sheets and rolls that are currently very marketable in the construction industry. Glass wool is also a good sound insulator and does not emit toxic substances during combustion.



The competitive advantages of the new domestic product include a more affordable price range compared to imported products and high quality, since the plant was equipped with the latest production equipment of leading manufacturers.



The company is primarily aimed at the domestic market and the markets of neighboring countries, which presently import such products from Chinese manufacturers.



Several private investors from China are major donors of the new enterprise with a total of $3.6 million of investment. The investors from China were attracted by the preferential tax and customs procedures in the Jizzakh SIZ providing significant advantages against other producers.



Thirteen companies with a total project cost of $44.1 million have been commissioned on the territory of Jizzakh SIZ since its establishment. This year, the industrial output they have produced amounted to 133 billion Uzbek soums, with the export volume reaching US $750,000 and over 770 new jobs being created.