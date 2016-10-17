DUSHANBE (TCA) — The government plans in the next 15 years to turn agrarian Tajikistan into an industrial-agrarian country by developing entrepreneurship and increasing private investment, Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda said at the meeting with domestic and foreign entrepreneurs and investors on October 14, Avesta news agency reports.

In Rasulzoda’s words, Tajikistan has a favorable investment climate and has created all the necessary conditions for private enterprise.



However, the prime minister said, there are certain problems hindering the development of entrepreneurship and attraction of investments. This is, first of all, the shortage of electricity during the winter period, which leads to industrial enterprises standing idle during winter months. He said this problem will be completely removed in the nearest years, after Tajikistan puts new power generation facilities into operation.



The prime minister said that Tajikistan has now discovered more than 600 natural resources deposits but only a little more than 100 of them are being developed.



“In the near future, when investors are guaranteed uninterrupted round-the-year power supply, the country’s industrial sector will be developing at a high pace,” he said.



The prime minister also said that from now on, the government will lay down certain conditions for investors willing to develop deposits in Tajikistan. “Before starting to develop a natural resources deposit, investors must commit to produce a final product. That means that besides the development of a deposit, investors must also build a processing or metallurgical plant. Only on such conditions we are ready to cooperate with investors,” he concluded.