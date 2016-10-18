ASTANA (TCA) — The Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan held a meeting between the business circles of Kazakhstan and Switzerland as part of the visit of the Minister of Economy of the Canton of Geneva Pierre Mode to Kazakhstan, Atameken reported on October 17.

It was a study visit of a business delegation from Switzerland. The Kazakh side has signed an agreement with the Chamber of Commerce of Switzerland-Russia/CIS, as well as with the Chamber of Commerce of the Canton of Geneva. "We agreed that we establish a structure that will promote cooperation between the two countries. We also agreed that we would actively assist the Kazakhstani business to find Swiss partners, and asked the Swiss side to assist in this matter," said Ayan Erenov, the chairman of the Foreign Trade Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan.



Erenov said that the Swiss delegation was interested in cooperation for Swiss companies’ access to the market of Kazakhstan. "They are interested in our country, because for them we are a kind of a bridge to the Chinese market. They are also ready to go to the Russian market, and they are interested in working with our Central Asian neighbors," he added.



According to Pierre Mode, Switzerland has an interest to cooperate with Kazakhstan in the financial sector in the light of the fact that Astana has ambitions to become a regional financial center of Central Asia. Another goal is to improve relations in the sphere of trading.