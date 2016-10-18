BISHKEK (TCA) — Between October 15 and 22, four Kyrgyz companies are taking part in the exhibition “Asian Food Show–2016” in Osaka, Japan. The Kyrgyz trade mission to Japan also includes business meetings with Japanese trading companies.

The selection of companies for participation was organized by the State Enterprise “Center of single window”, which is the authorized agency for Kyrgyz export promotion. The four selected companies are Vega Plus LLC walnut processing company, Kapchygai Too Baly smallholding of beekeepers, Alysh-dan LLC dried fruit manufacturer, and Bishkek Expo LLC oil extracting company. The “Center of single window” is also representing products of the Naryn Uyuk Beekeepers Association of the Naryn oblast, the UNDP in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.



The “Center of single window” has conducted work on the search of potential partners in Japan for their clients and has found a number of companies importing food. They invited them to participate in the exhibition “Asian Food Show”.



According to trade statistics for 2015, imports of Kyrgyz honey to Japan amounted to $117.6 million, dried apricots - $3.5 million, dried prunes - $35.5 million.



As a result of the mission it is expected to increase the export of Kyrgyz products to Japan.



This work became possible within the framework of the UNDP project “Aid for Trade”, funded by the Government of Finland in cooperation with the State Enterprise “Center of single window” in the area of foreign trade and the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan.