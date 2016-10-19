ASTANA (TCA) — Kazakhstan will soon launch a junk cars recycling program in which the owners of junk vehicles will be able to give their old passenger cars for further recycling in exchange for monetary compensation, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reports.

Vehicles will be estimated by two categories: full vehicles (with compensation of 150 thousand tenge) and non-running vehicles (auto body, doors, engine, gearbox), with compensation of 48 thousand tenge.



A competition for servicing the recycling program will be announced at the end of November 2016.



"Once we finally agree on everything with the Ministry of Energy, we will run this program. We are ready to launch it on November 21," the managing director of Operator ROP LLP Rustam Temirbek said.



Also, according to him, the program will be issuing certificates for the purchase of new cars of domestic production at a discount price.



As of September 1, 2016, the number of passenger cars registered in Kazakhstan amounted to 6,201,000, including 2,347,000 deregistered vehicles. Most of the cars (58.8 percent) were produced more than 10 years ago.



It was earlier reported that Kazakhstan’s automobile factories planned to continue the automotive industry’s recovery in the second half of this year with the support of the state.



The Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan earlier said that the automobile industry was included in the priorities of the country’s second five-year plan of industrialization.



The Ministry also reported that some 6.7 million Kazakhstan citizens were able to buy affordable cars under the program of preferential car loans. Buyers can choose from among 62 models of cars of domestic assembly and buy them through loans at the nominal rate of 4%. The state program of preferential auto loans was launched in April 2015.