TASHKENT (TCA) — The Angren special industrial zone (SIZ) in the Tashkent region of Uzbekistan plans to launch seven new production facilities by the end of 2016, the Jahon information agency reports.

New enterprises will specialize in the production of composite structures, glazed ceramic granite and ceramic tile, plastic materials (acryl and foamex) and other products.



Most of the enterprises will be established through the funding of foreign investors. For example, the Italian Sacmi and the Chinese Gulf Cable Trading Company will invest more than $20 million in a ceramic granite project.



In the first eight months of 2016, 11 enterprises of the Angren special industrial zone produced goods for 618.4 billion Uzbek soums and exported products worth $6.7 million. They created more than 1,300 jobs, and with the launch of seven new companies, the number of jobs will increase by another 380.



The SIZ’s largest production facility will be commissioned next year. It will be a rubber plant which is currently being built in partnership with the Chinese Poly Technologies Inc. It is expected to produce 100,000 linear meters of conveyor belts, 200,000 agricultural and 3 million car tires per year. The project will create about 1,200 jobs.



Work is currently underway on the establishment of transport infrastructure to help enterprises of the industrial zone to integrate into the international logistics system. In particular, Uzbekistan Railways is implementing a project on expanding the railway station and cargo terminal. The construction and reconstruction of 15.7 km sections of trunk and feeder roads is currently in progress.



The Angren SIZ was established in April 2012. Incentives are provided in the SIZ for periods of 3-7 years depending on the amount of investment. Investments from $300,000 to $3 million are provided with exemptions from taxes and customs duties for three years, from $3 million to $10 million - for five years, and more than $10 million - for seven years.



Since the foundation of the Angren SIZ, its enterprises have used more than $182 million of investments.