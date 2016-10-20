TASHKENT (TCA) — Uzbekistan and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) are ready to co-develop and adopt their cooperation strategy for the period 2017-2019, Interim President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during his meeting with President of the Islamic Development Bank Bandar Hajjar, the Jahon information agency reported.

The meeting took place as part of the 43rd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries, held in Tashkent on October 18 and 19.



Currently, proposals for 21 projects worth 1.4 billion US dollars have been prepared for inclusion in the strategy.



The meeting noted the dynamic development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the IDB, particularly in the development and implementation of socially and economically oriented projects. The Islamic Development Bank has already allocated more than 1.4 billion US dollars for the implementation of 26 projects in Uzbekistan in the fields of health care, education, irrigation and land reclamation, energy, water, municipal economy, road infrastructure development, and support of small business.



The sides stressed that there is a huge potential for further development of the relationship, raising it to a qualitatively new level. It was agreed to develop a program of practical actions on the exchange of delegations at various levels in order to study and harness untapped opportunities, create new projects, and expand the scope of the partnership.