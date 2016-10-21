ALMATY (TCA) — Kazakhstan could become a regional hub for Turkish productions and companies for their further access to the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union, Central Asia, Russia and China, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov said at the 3rd session of the Joint Strategic Planning Group of Kazakhstan and Turkey held on October 20 in Almaty, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported.

The meeting was chaired by Idrissov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.



“Free movement of goods, capital, services and working force is guaranteed within the EEU, hence Turkish businesses should consider Kazakhstan as a common market with the population of more than 180 million,” added the Kazakh minister.



During the meeting the parties discussed priority issues of Kazakh-Turkish cooperation in various areas. Particular attention was paid to the preparation of the session of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Kazakhstan and Turkey under the leadership of the heads of the two states, scheduled for next year.



The foreign ministers agreed to enhance trade and economic ties between the two countries, and facilitate efficient work of the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Economic Commission.



“Under the conditions of persisting difficulties in the global economy, our common objective is to find new ways for increasing the volume of bilateral trade and mutual investments,” said Idrissov. He drew the attention to the need to intensify the creation of joint Kazakh-Turkish investment and infrastructure funds aimed to finance and implement large projects within the “New synergy” bilateral program in agribusiness and infrastructure, construction, pharmaceuticals, metallurgy and other priority fields of economy.