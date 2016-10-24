OSH, Kyrgyzstan (TCA) — From October 11-20, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) trained representatives of 20 small hotels and guest houses in Batken, Jalal-Abad and Osh on hospitality, marketing, and promotion. The U.S. Government, through USAID’s Business Growth Initiative project, provided these results oriented trainings that will help to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s tourism sector and businesses, the US Embassy in Bishkek said.

The training, led by an international small-scale hospitality expert, Ms. Yvonne Halling, covered many aspects including systematizing housekeeping operations, marketing and promotion to attract more guests, maintaining customer relationships, time management systems, financial management, and analysis.



“Yvonne’s recommendations to change staff mindsets and to turn an ordinary guesthouse into a warm and welcoming space were an eye-opening experience,” said Mr. Munar Isa, owner of Biy Ordo Guest House in Osh. He went on to say that tailored training from an international expert is a rare opportunity, especially in the south.



USAID conducted similar trainings for guest houses in Karakol earlier this year, helping improve hospitality services ahead of the 2016 summer season. The training enabled owners and managers to collect useful feedback from customers, establish pre-and post-visit interactions, introduce new food and catering options, and create a more comfortable living spaces for guests.



In addition to training owners and managers, USAID is also preparing a pool of local trainers to help more guest houses, hotels and other tourism businesses across Kyrgyzstan improve their services.



USAID’s Business Growth Initiative is a four-year project that builds and strengthens the competitiveness of Kyrgyz tourism destinations and other economic sectors, including apparel and construction materials manufacturing.