ASTANA (TCA) — Kazakhstan’s national atomic company Kazatomprom plans to implement a total of 26 projects by the end of 2018 as part of its Transformation program which will bring to Kazatomprom an economic effect in the amount exceeding KZT 130 billion by 2025, the company’s CEO Askar Zhumagaliyev said on October 21 at the meeting of Business Modernization and Transformation Board, presenting the key results of the company’s Transformation Roadmap for the current year, the company reported.

“As we conducted the benchmarking and compared ourselves with the competitors, we identified our weak points and started to strengthen them. To improve the company’s efficiency, we have taken a number of specific measures and developed a projects portfolio whose implementation will allow us getting an economic effect of more than KZT 130 billion by 2025,” Zhumagaliyev said.



The projects already implemented for a short period of time have allowed the company not only to keep positive production and financial performances but also ensure their dynamics. The company is in the process of production automation, it has put the Situation Centre and Digital Mine information systems into operation, a trading company has been incorporated and foreign representative offices in China and Russia have been optimized. The company has disposed of 26 non-core assets and plans to sell eight more until the end of this year. The offices of the company’s 13 enterprises have been relocated to uranium mining regions, and the company has started preparation for a fuel assembly production plant construction.



Kazatomprom said it expects big changes in its investment and procurement management, strengthening of its commercial function, changes in the organizational structure and in automation processes.